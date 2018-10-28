PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Authorities are searching for a suspect after a man was shot Sunday during an argument in south Phoenix, police said.
The shooting was reported around 6 p.m. near 9th Avenue and Jackson Street, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
Police said the victim suffered two gunshot wounds to the legs.
The victim ran after he was shot and collapsed about a block away from the scene.
Police said the suspect is outstanding.
No additional information was immediately available.
