MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The man who was shot by a Mesa police officer is out of the hospital and now behind bars and police released new information on why he ran from police.
Esteban Caraveo Grageda is facing charges of aggravated assault on law enforcement and misconduct involving weapons.
Police said the 32-year-old was with Jose Elias Andrade Preciado, also 32, in a car when officers tried to pull them over on Wednesday night in the area of Country Club Drive and Broadway Road.
[ORIGINAL STORY: Man in critical condition after being shot by Mesa police officer]
They didn't stop and sped up, then stopped and jumped out of the car, court paperwork says.
A probation officer went after Grageda, who said he saw Grageda holding a Colt .45 Combat Elite handgun in his right hand.
The officer told Grageda to stop multiple times, court documents said.
Then Grageda turned toward the officer with the gun and, fearing for this safety, the officer shot his gun three times, hitting Grageda.
Police said Grageda threw his gun over the guardrail onto Country Club Road.
He was taken to the hospital with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening. He was later released and booked into jail.
As for Preciado, he was later found hiding nearby and was taken into custody.
During the interview, Grageda admitted he was arrested previously for being in the United States illegally and his wife was on probation for human smuggling, court documents said. He also said Preciado was in the country illegally, too.
He said he kept the gun in the car because he knew he couldn't have the gun inside the residence, court paperwork said.
Witnesses had said Grageda threw the gun before being shot. According to court paperwork, Grageda said he couldn't remember if he was shot after he threw the gun or at the same time.
