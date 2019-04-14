PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are looking for the person who shot a man at a Phoenix apartment complex on Sunday night.
It happened near 48th Street and Thomas Road.
Police said the victim was in critical condition.
Officers didn't release a description of the suspect.
Police said two men got into a fight and one shot the other.
An investigation is underway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.