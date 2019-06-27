GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Glendale Police Department released the photo of a man murdered on Wednesday night and hope to find his killer.
According to police, 23-year-old Keeaun Carter was found shot at an apartment complex near 51st and Northern avenues around 11 p.m.
He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Witnesses said they heard a single gunshot just before Keeaun was found.
They have not located a suspect. No description of the suspect was made available.
No further information was released.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Glendale Police Department at 623-930-3000 or call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)
Callers can remain anonymous and could earn a reward of up to $1,000.
