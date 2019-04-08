GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Glendale Police Department released more information about a deadly shooting near Glendale Community College.
Police said on Saturday around 5:45 p.m. at an apartment complex near 61st and Olive avenues, an argument started during a barbecue.
During the fight, the suspect got a gun and shot the 31-year-old Damon Odell Frye once, police said.
[ORIGINAL STORY: PD: Man shot, killed near Glendale Community College]
He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
The shooter then drove off, according to officers. Police haven't released a description of him.
The investigation is ongoing.
