CHANDLER (3TV/CBS 5) -- Chandler police are investigating after one man was found shot dead at an apartment complex early Saturday morning.
According to Chandler PD, officers were sent to the complex located near Loop 101 and Ray Road for a shots fired call.
According to police, the shooting stemmed from a physical fight between the victim and another man, who fired his weapon.
While officers were heading to the scene, a second call from a different apartment at the complex was made to Chandler PD. The second caller told police that he had shot a man.
When officers arrived at the apartment they found the caller and a man with a fatal gunshot wound.
The man who was shot was pronounced dead on scene. The man who reported the shooting stayed on scene and spoke with investigators.
At this time, there are currently no charges pending on the armed man.
The investigation is ongoing.
Just glad we have an abundance of firearms readily available to interject into a dispute... Who needs dialogue and reason when we can use fatal violence facilitated by firearms??
