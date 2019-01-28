PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man was shot Monday night after a fight took place at a Phoenix apartment complex, police said.
The shooting was reported around 8 p.m. near Black Canyon Highway and Bethany Home Road, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
Phoenix police said a fight took place, where the victim fired a shot, causing a group of suspects to flee.
According to police, one of the suspects ran into the victim's apartment and the victim shot at him.
The suspect was transported to an area hospital and is expected to survive.
The victim was detained by police.
