A man is dead after police said he was shot by another man inside a car at a Tempe intersection on Monday night.
It happened just before 8 p.m. at Baseline Road and Priest Drive.
After the man shot the other man, he got out of the car and ran off, police said. He is still on the loose.
The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. He later died.
He has been identified as Marco Antonio Hernandez, 28, from Guadalupe.
A woman who witnessed the shooting stayed on the scene and is talking to police.
Police say the victim and the witness "possibly" know the shooter.
It's unclear what led up to the shooting.
An investigation is underway.
Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app
.
Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.