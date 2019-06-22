PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)--A man was taken into custody after he shot through several homes and then hid in another home overnight in Phoenix.
The incident occurred early Saturday morning near the area of 51st Avenue and Greenway Road.
According to police, their officers were directed to a home where a security alarm was activated and the resident told officers that a bullet had gone through their back door.
The homeowner also reported that someone may have be hiding in their home.
The male suspect was located in a lower bedroom and taken into custody. A handgun was also recovered.
According to police, at least three other houses were also struck by gunfire with no injuries.
The suspect was booked into jail on four counts of discharging a firearm at a residence, and one count each of burglary, criminal damage, and firing a gun within city limits.
The case is under investigation.
What’s the point of shooting into random homes?
Those pesky gun laws! Why doesn't he have the right to decide if chooses to obey them or not? Some posters on here would agree, certainly!
