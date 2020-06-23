Phoenix police are investigating after a customer shot and killed a clerk at a 7-Eleven late Monday night.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating after a clerk at a 7-Eleven in west Phoenix was shot to death late Monday night. 

It happened at a 7-Eleven near 99th Avenue and Indian School Road just before midnight.

According to Sgt. Maggie Cox with Phoenix police, the suspect, later identified as 25-year-old Tony Blunk, got to the store to pick up a Postmates order. He got into an argument with the clerk, later identified as 30-year-old Abdul Rustamzai. Cox said the suspect shot Rustamzai in the parking lot because he threw a package at him. Blunk then called 911 to report the shooting. Rustamzai was pronounced dead on scene. A cherry pie package was found near the Blunk's vehicle.

The owner of the 7-Eleven said Rustamzai had worked there for six years and leaves behind a wife and two children.

Blunk was arrested and booked for murder. Court paperwork said Blunk told investigators he feared for his life and that's why he shot Rustamzai.

 

