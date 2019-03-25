PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A Phoenix man was arrested after sexually abusing a woman at a laundromat Saturday morning, police said.
Francisco Lopez, 38, approached the victim at around 2 a.m. and groped her, according to Phoenix police.
The laundromat is located near the intersection of Van Buren Street and 31st Avenue.
After Lopez drove off, the victim called Phoenix PD to report the assault, according to the police report.
She was able to describe the Lopez' clothing and car to police and said he was drunk, court documents said.
Police drove to Lopez’ home and found him sitting in his car touching himself.
Lopez was removed from his car and interviewed by police.
Officers said Lopez admitted to grabbing the woman's crotch and butt but claimed she told him to do it. He admitted to touching himself in the parking lot of his mobile home park, police said.
He was booked into jail on one count of sexual abuse.
Lopez has a secured bond of $10,000.
