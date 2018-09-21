A man was seriously injured after he was shot in south Phoenix Friday evening, police said.
The shooting was reported around 5:30 p.m. near Central and Southern avenues, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
Police said the victim was transported to a hospital.
Police also said one person was detained.
No additional information was immediately available.
