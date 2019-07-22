PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix man is facing multiple charges after police said he was touching himself while looking at people at a public pool.
The first incident involving Alex Xavier Garner was on July 15, according to court documents.
Police said he was sitting on a bench at Starlight Park looking toward the pool with his hand in his pants. The 21-year-old also appeared to be recording or photographing lifeguards or those at the pool, officers said.
Investigators say Garner did the same thing on July 18.
Both times he left before officers got there. However, a pool staff member saw Garner had an ankle monitor and followed him to a nearby address.
Police said GPS put him at the park on those two dates and a witness identified him in a line-up.
Investigators say Garner was arrested for similar acts before.
He was arrested on July 18 and faces five counts of public sexual indecency featuring an act of sexual contact and two counts of public sexual indecency with a minor present.
