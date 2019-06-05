MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A man has been arrested for allegedly kicking a kitten multiple times in a Mesa parking lot.
Police say 23-year-old Nicholas Calfy of Chandler faces felony charges of animal cruelty as well as drug possession and drug paraphernalia possession.
[READ: PDF Nicholas Calfy police report]
Police say Calfy was seen on surveillance video repeatedly kicking a 6-week-old kitten in the parking lot near Southern Avenue and Country Club Drive.
The video shows reportedly shows Calfy first taking off his shirt and then chasing the kitten around the lot.
Then, police say Calfy was seen on video cornering the tiny kitten, covering it with his shirt, then kicking it multiple times.
"He re-positioned the kitten back into the corner between each kick," and soon the "kitten was observed in a dazed condition and could no longer run or defend itself," reads the police report.
The report goes on to state that "the kitten was observed laying [sic] on the ground trembling."
Police say Calfy returned to the scene a few minutes later, but only stood there smoking a cigarette, providing no medical assistance to the obviously-injured kitten.
Staffers found the kitten the next morning, about eight hours later, in the same location. They took it to a nearby vet.
The vet said that the kitten suffered head trauma, trauma-induced blood swelling in its eye, and neurologic tremors. However, the kitten did survive and was taken in by a new family.
Police say that when Calfy was shown a photo from the surveillance video, he admitted that "it was him," but said he was "drunk at the time and did not remember a kitten."
Police say they also found meth in his backpack.
Calfy was arrested but was later released on his own recognizance.
He is due in court on June 19.
Suspect arrested and charged for kicking a six week old kitten. Read more on our crime blog. Please report cases of animal cruelty to the Mesa Police Department. https://t.co/caubJrF4TZ pic.twitter.com/kyJMcFkPFD— Mesa Police Dept. (@MesaPD) June 5, 2019
(3) comments
How about chasing him around a parking lot and kicking the cr@p out of him? He might remember that.
What's with all these weirdos and cats lately?
The "humane" society is needing money. Stories like this will get their donations up.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.