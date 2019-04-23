PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)---A man is arrested after he allegedly walked around a tarmac at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport.
The incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. on April 17. That is when 45-year-old Zidong Wang was waiting for his flight at Terminal 4.
According to police, Wang decided to push through an alarmed door and exited onto the tarmac.
Wang then walked across two taxiways and proceeded to walk around the area for about 30 minutes before he was contacted by airport staff, police said.
Wang told airport staff that he wanted to get "some fresh air." He was later taken into custody and booked for criminal trespassing. Police say that Wang is a Chinese citizen.
This is a second time in a month an incident like this occurred at Sky Harbor Airport.
Back on April 12, a 25-year-old man caused a commotion during a flight and attempted to run onto a tarmac.
