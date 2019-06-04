PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man who was running from authorities hid in a south Phoenix house and scared the grandmother inside, according to police.
It happened in the area of Seventh Avenue and Roeser Road on April 4.
According to court documents, a fugitive task force went to the home of 28-year-old Julio Tosdado Navarette looking for someone who had a warrant out for his arrest.
Navarette looked like their suspect, so police approached him. That's when he took off running, according to court paperwork.
He was then seen running out of the driver's side door of a mobile home parked in the back.
They chased him and he went inside a home a few houses down, police said.
An 83-year-old grandmother was home at the time.
The task force then went inside and found the woman hiding in a bedroom, "covering her face and shaking," police said.
Navarette wasn't in that room but he was found in the bedroom next to it in a closet underneath some clothing, according to police.
He didn't respond to commands but was dragged out of the closet and taken into custody, officers said.
Turns out, Navarette was not the suspect police were originally looking for and did not have a felony warrant out of his arrest at the time that he ran.
According to court paperwork, Navarette said he ran because he didn't have ID. He said he knocked on the grandmother's door and he went inside the home.
He now does faces one felony count of first-degree criminal trespass.
(2) comments
Some people are just plain stupid.
Dumb and dumber all in one! [scared]
