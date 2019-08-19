CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Luck ran out for an alleged armed robber rather quickly thanks to Chandler officers being at the right place at the right time.
Police say 35-year-old Kpou Sawi Armstrong went into the Circle K at 56th Street and Ray Road on Sunday morning around 4:30 and demanded cash and cigarettes while holding a BB gun.
He left the store with $130 and nearly $76 worth of cigarettes.
Armstrong then got into a car his girlfriend was driving, and they went across the street to the McDonald's parking lot.
Three Chandler police officers were already in the lot, investigating a possible DUI driver.
After hearing the information about the robbery, the officers saw Armstrong's car come into the parking lot, and they took him into custody, according to court paperwork.
Along with the cigarettes and cash, police said they found marijuana in a fanny pack and drug paraphernalia. Armstrong denied the pack was his even though it had his driver's license in it, police said.
Police said his girlfriend didn't know Armstrong robbed the Circle K and was not charged.
When interviewed by police, Armstrong said he would beat the charges because "he was SMI (serious mental illness)," court paperwork said.
He faces two counts of armed robbery, one count of marijuana possession and one count of drug paraphernalia possession.