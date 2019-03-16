PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- A man is in critical condition following a crash involving a dirt bike in west Phoenix Friday afternoon.
The crash occurred near the area of 63rd Avenue and Broadway Road.
According to Phoenix police, a 20-year-old man was riding his dirt bike westbound on Broadway Road.
Police said the man then failed to yield to a Nissan Altima making a left-hand turn. That's when the dirt bike collided with the Nissan Altima, driven by a 20-year-old woman.
The man was then thrown from his bike and the dirt bike then struck the driver side of a 2010 Toyota Camry, driven by a 41-year-old woman with her three children inside, police said.
The victim was transported to a nearby hospital in extremely critical condition.
The other people involved in the crash were not injured.
Police say the man was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. The victim's identity has not been released at this time.
The incident is under investigation.
