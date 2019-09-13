PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are looking for the whereabouts of a man accused of pointing a gun at a driver who nearly hit him in Phoenix Monday.
Police say the suspect was walking in the crosswalk at the intersection of 24th Street and Thomas Road around 4:32 p.m.
They say a driver was attempting to make a left turn and nearly struck the suspect.
The suspect then allegedly pulled out a gun and pointed it at the driver.
Police say the driver stopped his car when the suspect pulled out the gun.
The suspect was last seen walking into a nearby fast food restaurant.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, 480-TESTIGO or silentwitness.org.