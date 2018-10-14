PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- A man was arrested Wednesday after police said he masturbated in front of a 14-year-old boy in a Phoenix fitness center shower in July.
Herbert Urias Araujo, 51, masturbated while staring at a 14-year-old who was taking a shower after a workout in July, according to court documents.
The teen told police that Araujo went to the shower across from his and failed to close his curtain, Phoenix police said.
The boy alerted the fitness center.
Araujo was booked into jail for one count of public sexual indecency, a Class 5 felony, according to the document.
(1) comment
Get that wall built. The sooner the better.
Yep this is the kind of people the democrats are wanting to welcome to this country.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.