PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man was arrested after police said he locked himself in a stranger's home with her kids still inside and told them he was going to die.
It happened around 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 29 on Third Avenue north of Indian School.
Police said a mother and her kids returned home and the two kids went into the house.
That's when police said Vincent R. Salazar went inside the house and locked the door with the mom still outside.
The 30-year-old walked by the kids and said he was going to die, according to court paperwork.
The man then walked into the back bedroom and closed the door behind him.
The mother used her hand to break the front window and unlocked the front door. The kids ran outside and the three waited for police to arrive.
Once officers got there, Salazar initially wouldn't come out but when they went inside, they found him lying on the bed.
Salazar was then arrested and booked into jail on one count of first-degree criminal trespassing. Police said he wasn't under the influence at the time and is not mentally ill.
His bond was set at $2,700.