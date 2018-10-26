GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) - Glendale police have arrested a man for allegedly killing his mother's cat by "stepping on its neck and breaking its neck," according to the police report.
Byron Lee Nosie, 37, faces a felony charge of animal cruelty.
Animal cruelty is "committed by intentionally or knowingly subjecting animal to cruel mistreatment. Cruel mistreamment is defined as torturing or otherwise inflicting unnecessary serious physical injury on an animal or to kill an animal in a manner that causes protracted suffering to the animal," according to the police report.
Glenda police say Nosie had gotten into a verbal argument with his mother earlier in the day on Thursday. Later that night, the mother awoke to the sound of a "loud thump" outside her home.
When she looked outside the bedroom window, she told police her son was out there, screaming, "I hate you, [expletive!]" He then started walking away.
When the mother went outside to see what had been thrown at her house, she found the bloodied body of her cat.
Police say Nosie later admitted he had killed the cat by "stepping on its neck and breaking its neck." According to the police report, he stated "he was upset at his mom because he pays for everything at home, so he killed her cat."
Nosie's mother told police this is not the first time he has hurt a family animal. In the police report, she states that Nosie had stabbed his brother's dog.
Nosie was released on bail, and is due back in court on Nov, 1 at 8:30 a.m.
