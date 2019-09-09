PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after being shot by police in west Phoenix, officers said.
It happened Monday evening around 4:30 p.m. in the area of 43rd Avenue and Thunderbird Road, near the Glendale-Phoenix border.
Sgt. Vince Lewis with the Phoenix Police Department said they received a 911 call about a man attacking his mother. The woman ran to a neighbor's home for help.
She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but has since been released, Lewis said.
While they were talking to the neighbor, the 47-year-old man came out of his house armed with a handgun and a knife, Lewis said.
Officers told him to drop the weapons but he refused, according to Lewis.
That's when they shot him in the street.
"The suspect was struck, and the threat was ended," said Lewis.
Lewis said officers used less-than-lethal force to get the weapons away from him.
He was transported to the hospital in extremely critical condition, Lewis said. That's where he later died.
Jessica Fada lives nearby and heard the whole shooting happen.
"It went like 'pow pow pow' and then a little break, and then a bunch more after that," she said. "It was terrifying, absolutely terrifying."
Neighbors also said the police helicopter was overhead.
"The helicopter was saying, 'Stay inside your house, get inside your house now, this is for your personal safety, you are in danger,' it was pretty intense," Fada said.
The officers were not hurt.
They each had less than three years' experience at the department, Lewis said.
Lewis said at least one officer was wearing a body camera.
Police Chief Jeri Williams was on the scene after it happened.
"She has made every attempt to respond to every officer-involved shooting involving her officers whenever she is in town and available," said Lewis. "She checks on the officers involved. She looks them in the face, has that conversation with them, sees where they're at."
This is the 12th officer-involved shooting in the City of Phoenix and the 27th in the Phoenix area in 2019.