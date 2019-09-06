PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A registered sex offender is facing a felony charge for touching and exposing himself while on a Phoenix bus, police said.
According to court paperwork, Robert Mark Keith had just been released from the Arizona Department of Corrections and was wearing the release clothing while riding the bus on Aug. 19.
The 29-year-old started touching himself while looking at an 18-year-old woman, police said, and then he stood up and exposed himself.
The woman told the driver and police were called.
Because of his clothes, police say they called the ADC, and they were able to identify Keith.
He was arrested and booked into jail on one count of indecent exposure.
Usually, indecent exposure is a misdemeanor, but since he had two prior indecent exposure convictions, the indecent exposure charge is a class six felony.