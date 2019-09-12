MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Globe man who was just released from prison groped a woman and exposed himself on the light rail in Mesa, police said.
Carl Lee Gadson got on the light rail at the Alma School stop on Sept. 6 and sat next to the woman. He then asked if she would have sex with him if he paid her, court paperwork said.
The 40-year-old then groped the woman twice, police said, and exposed himself.
A man also saw what happened.
The woman got off the light rail at Price Road, and Gadson grabbed her again, detectives said.
The man told Gadson told him to stop, and that's when he made a gun gesture with his hand and pointed it at the man, court paperwork said.
Officers arrived and arrested Gadson around 1 p.m.
He is being charged with one count of sexual abuse, one count of attempt to commit sexual abuse, two counts of indecent exposure, and one count of assault.
Bond was set for Gadson at $10,000.
Gadson was in prison for sexual abuse in 2016 and kept violating his probation. He was released on Sept. 1.