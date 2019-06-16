Shooting victim being taken to the hospital

Police say a man was injured after a shooting incident near a Phoenix mobile home park along 27th Avenue south of Indian School Road Sunday night. (SOURCE: 3TV/CBS 5)

PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a man was shot Sunday evening near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road.

Phoenix Police spokesman, Sgt Thompson, said officers were called to the entrance of the Westwood Mobile Home Park after a man there told someone he had been shot.

Thompson said the man was taken to a nearby hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Investigators are trying to determine where the shooting occurred and what actually happened. No gunman has been located.

 

(1) comment

Swiss_cheese
Swiss_cheese

it's a full moon night [scared]

