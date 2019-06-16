PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a man was shot Sunday evening near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road.
Phoenix Police spokesman, Sgt Thompson, said officers were called to the entrance of the Westwood Mobile Home Park after a man there told someone he had been shot.
Thompson said the man was taken to a nearby hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.
Investigators are trying to determine where the shooting occurred and what actually happened. No gunman has been located.
(1) comment
it's a full moon night [scared]
