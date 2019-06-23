CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- A man has life-threatening injuries following shooting in Chandler early Sunday morning.

The incident took place at around 4 a.m. near Ray Road and Arrowhead Drive.

According to Chandler police, they found a man was found who had been shot multiple times

The victim was transported to an area hospital with life threatening injuries.

Our detectives are on scene and the suspect is outstanding.

Stay with Arizona's Family for more on this developing story. 

 

Tony
Tony

Had a shooting in Chandler at Ray and Rural last week. What's going on? The suspect is "outsanding". ??

trsalemme
trsalemme

The suspect is outstanding. PRETTY SURE that's not the correct way, in a media sense, to describe a suspect who is at large.

Marley
Marley

Exact same verbage, used in same manner.

trsalemme
trsalemme

yeah? So you can have an outstanding warrant, and a warrant that's at large? interesting. Stupid and incorrect..but interesting.

