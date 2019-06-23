CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- A man has life-threatening injuries following shooting in Chandler early Sunday morning.
The incident took place at around 4 a.m. near Ray Road and Arrowhead Drive.
According to Chandler police, they found a man was found who had been shot multiple times
The victim was transported to an area hospital with life threatening injuries.
Our detectives are on scene and the suspect is outstanding.
We are working a Police incident in the area of Ivanhoe and Arrowhead. If you see anything suspicious, contact the Chandler Police Department. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/aDWJAnekrT— Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) June 23, 2019
Had a shooting in Chandler at Ray and Rural last week. What's going on? The suspect is "outsanding". ??
The suspect is outstanding. PRETTY SURE that's not the correct way, in a media sense, to describe a suspect who is at large.
Exact same verbage, used in same manner.
yeah? So you can have an outstanding warrant, and a warrant that's at large? interesting. Stupid and incorrect..but interesting.
