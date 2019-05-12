PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a shooting at an area motel.
The shooting took place at a Super 8 Motel near Interstate 17 and Northern Avenue.
Witnesses contacted police after hearing gunshots at one of the rooms. Police found a man who was shot. He was transported to a nearby hospital in serious condition.
At this time, police say at least two suspects were involved.
No other information is known at this time.
