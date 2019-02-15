GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)--A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was shot and crashed his vehicle into a building in Glendale.
The incident happened Friday morning near the area of 63rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road.
According to Glendale police, the victim drove himself from the area of 63rd and Maryland avenues, where he was shot.
Police say the man was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Several nearby schools were momentarily placed on lockdown following the incident.
Police believed they have the shooter in custody at this time.
The ages or identities of the victim and shooter have not been released.
Stay with Arizona's Family for updates on this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.