PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- A man has been arrested after he escaped from the Fourth Avenue Jail in handcuffs earlier this month.
The incident occurred back on July 8.
According to court documents, Marvin Osorio Jr., 25, was sitting down on the jail benches, ready to be booked on a separate incident.
When an officer was waiting for the intake door to open, he heard a scuffle and saw Osorio running away from the area while handcuffed.
Officers then chased Osorio in the area when he attempted to enter a White Chevrolet Camaro near Fourth Avenue and Jefferson Street.
Fearing for the safety of the people inside, one of the officers then tased Osorio, and he fell to the ground. Osorio was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Officers later discovered that the Camaro was driven by Osorio's girlfriend. Officers said she was at the jail earlier attempting to bond Osorio out but was not able to.
Osorio was later taken back to Fourth Avenue Jail and was booked for a count of second-degree escape.
(3) comments
Jack Dillinger [beam]
The beyotch should be charged!!!
What about charges for the girlfriend?
