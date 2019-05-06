PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A man is in the hospital after a shooting in west Phoenix.
The shooting happened at an apartment complex near 39th Avenue and Camelback Road around 6 a.m. on Monday.
According to Phoenix police, a 22-year-old man was transported to the hospital in extremely critical condition.
A suspect has been detained. The suspect and victim reportedly know each other.
No other information is known at this time.
(2) comments
Is this yet another drug deal gone bad or a lovers quarrel?
More filthy West Valley savages. Loservale.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.