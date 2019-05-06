39th Avenue camelback shooting

Shooting at apartment complex near 39th Avenue and Camelback Road

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A man is in the hospital after a shooting in west Phoenix.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex near 39th Avenue and Camelback Road around 6 a.m. on Monday.

According to Phoenix police, a 22-year-old man was transported to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

A suspect has been detained. The suspect and victim reportedly know each other.

No other information is known at this time.   

 

TRUMP supporter
TRUMP supporter

Is this yet another drug deal gone bad or a lovers quarrel?

Daddy
Daddy

More filthy West Valley savages. Loservale.

