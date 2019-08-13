GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Glendale police have a man in custody after he allegedly stabbed two women Monday night.
The stabbings happened inside a town home near 43rd and Glendale avenues around 9 p.m. Police say they got a call from a neighbor who said a woman was at her door bleeding.
Police say 32-year-old Emil Kolenovic stabbed a 49-year-old mother and his grandmother, who around 60 to 70 years of age.
Kolenovic's mother was able to communicate with officers and told officers that he did this.
While tending to the victims, Kolenovic came out of the apartment and was taken into custody by officers without incident.
The two women were taken to a hospital and underwent surgeries. Police say the victims are expected to survive.
During police questioning, Kolenovic told officers he believed that his family members "were trying to pour a white substance down his throat as he slept."
Kolenovic also admitted to injuring his mother and grandmother with multiple knives that were kept within the kitchen of the residence.
Kolenovic was later booked on several charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct.
(3) comments
Mayo savage
Ban assault knives NOW!!!!
Jack the ripper son of . [happybirthday]
