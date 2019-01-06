PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is in police custody after officers say he rammed a Phoenix police patrol car on Sunday afternoon.
Police say it all started at Seventh Street and Thomas Road where the pickup truck driver was involved in a beer run and slammed into the arriving patrol car.
Police said the man's girlfriend and 1-year-old son were also in the truck at the time.
The driver kept going and officers followed.
He then crashed near Eighth Avenue and Roosevelt. Police said the man the ran off, leaving the girlfriend and baby unhurt inside the truck.
Officers caught the man three houses down, police said.
The man had some minor injuries.
An investigation is underway.
(1) comment
No details released because they are illegals and the democrats are protecting them.
