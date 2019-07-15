PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is in custody after he entered two Phoenix homes and sexually abused a woman early Monday morning, according to police.
[VIDEO: Phoenix home invasion suspect caught]
Sgt. Tommy Thompson with the Phoenix Police Department said a man entered a home through the unlocked front door near 28th Street and Osborn Road around 4:30 a.m.
[VIDEO: Homeowner speaks about Phoenix home invasion encounter]
"I woke up to find a guy standing at the foot of my bed staring at me," said homeowner Gage Underhill.
Underhill told Arizona's Family that he was awakened by one of his dogs when the incident occurred.
Underhill later pulled out his handgun and confronted the man, later identified as Francisco Meza-Beltran, causing him to flee from the home.
"I am a retired military law enforcement officer," he said. "I always keep my handgun and so, I lit him up. and I told him that he needs to get out of there and he bolted."
Underhill added that his daughter was inside the home at the time and told her to call 911.
According to police, Meza-Beltran, 32, ran out the back door of Underhill's home and began hopping fences until he then entered another home nearby through another unlocked rear door.
Thompson said a woman inside woke up to find Meza-Beltran on top of her, sexually abusing her. She was able to fight him off and alert her son.
Meza-Beltran fled again, according to the police.
Officers were able to locate him in the neighborhood attempting to climb onto the roof of a third home.
Thompson said Meza-Beltran is not known to the victims and it's unknown if the man lives in or near the neighborhood.
Thompson said investigators are trying to determine is Meza-Beltran is a repeat offender.
The investigation remains ongoing.
WHAAAT!? "Retired Military law enforcement officer" WITH a gun, told the perp to "Get out of there" What ever happened to "FREEZE!!" and holding the pos there for the cops?? just asking ...[unsure]
The deviler could be shot, you can shoot to precent rape. You can not shoot someone having broken into home, you can shoot at them though, hopefulky they not get in way of bullet. [beam]
What?
They know the perp is 32 years old. They know more about him but are afraid to release the info. Most likely if the perp was shot, his family would have come to his defen$e, $ued the homeowner and reli$h the reward$ of his criminal activity.
Another scary use of a gun. We must ban all guns!
The person with a gun in the 2nd house should have shot the miscreant dead in his tracks.
The Lady need to get a gun...!!!!
They need to post the guy's ethnicity so all the old white guys that comment here can determine whether or not they are outraged.
I'm already outrage for your post regardless what is the color of you $#$ face
Hmmmm, no picture or description, how strange
Lock your doors people!
You would think that’d be second nature to people
