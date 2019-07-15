PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is in custody after he entered two Phoenix homes and attempted to sexually assault a woman early Monday morning, according to police.
Sgt. Tommy Thompson with the Phoenix Police Department said a man entered a home through the unlocked front door near 28th Street and Osborn Road around 4:30 a.m.
He said a woman inside woke up to find the man on top of her and trying to sexually assault her. She was able to fight him off and alert her son.
That's when Thompson said the man fled out the back door and began hopping fences until he then entered another home nearby through an unlocked rear door.
"I woke up to find a guy standing at the foot of my bed staring at me," said homeowner Gage Underhill.
Underhill pulled out his handgun and confronted the man, causing the man to flee from the home.
After police were provided a suspect description from the victims, officers were able to locate the man in the neighborhood attempting to climb onto the roof of another home.
Thompson said he is reportedly not known to the victims and it's unknown if the man lives in or near the neighborhood.
The only description of the man is he is a 32-year-old. His identity has yet to be released.
Thompson said they are looking into if this man is a repeat offender.
The investigation remains ongoing.
(1) comment
Lock your doors people!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.