SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)--A man is in custody after he barricaded himself inside of a home in Scottsdale Sunday night.
This incident happened at around 6 p.m. near Hayden and Thomas roads.
Scottsdale police hasn't given exact details of what happened but said a man with a felony warrant barricaded himself inside a home.
The man was taken into custody without incident.
There was no threat to others in the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.