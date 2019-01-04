GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) − A man was taken into custody after he allegedly kidnapped at least one child in Mesa and fled police.
According to the Mesa Police Department, a male suspect who claims to be the father took off with a child around 1 a.m.
Mesa police put out information of the kidnapping suspect's vehicle and shortly after, officers with the Peoria Police Department located the suspect's vehicle.
Officers attempted to pull over the vehicle but the suspect fled and a pursuit was initiated.
The suspect eventually stopped the vehicle near 47th and Glendale avenues and fled on foot.
Peoria police say with assistance from an air unit and K-9, the suspect was taken into custody.
They say the kidnapped child and an additional victim were located safely inside the vehicle. No information was given on the second victim.
The incident remains under investigation.
