GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man is in the hospital after he was shot by a suspect late Wednesday night in Glendale.
The shooting happened at an apartment complex near 51st and Northern avenues.
Police say a man was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
They have not located a suspect. No description of the suspect was made available.
No further information was released.
The shooting remains under investigation.
