PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is in critical condition after a shooting Sunday night in east Phoenix, police say.
The shooting was reported around 9:30 p.m. near 24th and Roosevelt streets, according to Phoenix Police Department.
Police said the victim was transported to a hospital in extremely critical condition.
Police said an investigation is ongoing.
No additional information was immediately available.
