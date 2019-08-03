TOLLESON, AZ. (3TV/CBS5) - A shooting between two vehicles in Tolleson led to a crash and has left a man shot in critical condition.
Authorities in Tolleson say the incident began on 91st Avenue, north of Buckeye Road, shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Tolleson Police Department spokesman, Officer Simon Lopez, says a white GMC pickup truck pulled up next to a gray Dodge sedan in the northbound lanes of 91st Avenue when the driver, a Hispanic man in his twenties, displayed a wood grain AK-47 style rifle.
Lopez says the Dodge sedan, with two Hispanic men in their twenties, sped away as gunfire erupted between the two vehicles.
Lopez says the driver of the pickup truck began shooting, and the front passenger of the Dodge sedan fired back with a handgun.
The Dodge sedan then crashed into vehicles parked at a market on the northwest corner of 91st Ave and Washington Street, says Lopez.
The passenger of the sedan got out of the car and continued to shoot at the truck as it drove away on northbound 91st Avenue, says Lopez. Gun fire from the pickup truck, at some point, hit the passenger of the sedan in his chest.
The injured man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. No one else was hurt during the exchange of gunfire, says Lopez.
Initial information gathered by detectives indicate this may possibly be tied to gang related activity, says Lopez.
Police are still looking for the driver of the white GMC truck. He is described as a Hispanic man in his twenties with a light complexion and facial hair.
If anyone has any information of witnessed anything please contact the Tolleson police department at 623-936-7186.
(3) comments
These two vehicles must be dealt with. Or a different headline would suffice.
The wild, wild west.
Gang related? People still do that gang life in 2019?
