PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is in critical condition after a shooting Wednesday night in Phoenix, police said.
The shooting was reported around 9:30 p.m. at a McDonald's restaurant near 19th Avenue and Baseline Road, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
Police said the man was transported to a hospital in extremely critical condition.
No additional information was immediately available.
