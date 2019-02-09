PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle Saturday night in Phoenix, police said.
The collision was reported just before 10 p.m. near 19th Avenue and Indian School Road, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
The victim was transported to a hospital.
Police said Indian School Road is temporarily closed between 22nd and 23rd avenues.
No additional information was immediately available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.