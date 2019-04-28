PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Police Department is looking for a man who is suspected of shooting a man near 39th Avenue and Van Buren Street on Sunday afternoon.
When police arrived on the scene, they found one 49-year-old man shot several times. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries for further medical attention.
According to police, the suspect became violent after having a verbal altercation with the victim. Then the suspect shot the victim and left the scene on a motorcycle.
The suspect is still on the loose.
This investigation is ongoing.
