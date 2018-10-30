TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)--The Tempe Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at a UPS parking lot early Tuesday morning.
The incident occurred near the area of Apache Boulevard and McClintock Road.
According to Tempe police, there was a brief argument in the parking lot when a male suspect driving an SUV shot the victim as the victim exited his vehicle.
Police say the suspect left the scene following the shooting.
Tempe officers responding to the shooting then spotted the suspect's vehicle and attempted to initiate a vehicle stop.
Police say the man eventually crashed his vehicle in the area of McClintock and Cornell drives. The suspect bailed out from the vehicle and ran off on foot.
Officers eventually located and detained a man in the area who officers believe was associated with the suspect's vehicle.
At this time, police say it's unclear what's the detained man's involvement in the shooting and how many occupants were in the suspect vehicle.
The victim was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.
Tempe police said the man was conscious and breathing at the scene.
There are no road closures.
Tempe police is asking anyone in the area to be vigilant and to be aware of their surroundings.
