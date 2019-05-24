PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say they are searching for a suspect who shot into a Phoenix apartment filled with two men and two kids late Thursday night.
Officers responded to the shooting at an apartment near 24th Street and Broadway Road around 11:38 p.m.
Two men, a 32-year-old and 33-year-old, were inside the apartment along with two children.
Police say a suspect shot into the apartment from outside, striking the 33-year-old in the stomach. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
The two children and the other man were not injured.
Police say the suspect fled the scene. A description of the shooter was not made available.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6141 or send an anonymous tip to Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.
