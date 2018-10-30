PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man was taken to the hospital after he was shot due to two cars shooting at each other in south Phoenix on Tuesday night, police said.
It happened at 19th Avenue and Broadway Road around 7 p.m.
Police said the victim told them he was sitting in his car when people in two vehicles were driving and shooting at each other and that's when he was hit.
The victim was driven to the hospital with injuries that are considered life-threatening.
An investigation is underway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.