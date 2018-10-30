chopper 19th ave shooting 1

A man was shot at 19th Avenue and Broadway Road around 7 p.m.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man was taken to the hospital after he was shot due to two cars shooting at each other in south Phoenix on Tuesday night, police said.

It happened at 19th Avenue and Broadway Road around 7 p.m.

The victim was driven to the hospital with injuries that are considered life-threatening.

Police said the victim told them he was sitting in his car when people in two vehicles were driving and shooting at each other and that's when he was hit.

The victim says he was caught in the cross fire between shooters in cars.

An investigation is underway.

 

