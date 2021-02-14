PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is in critical condition after a shooting at an apartment complex in Phoenix Sunday morning.
Phoenix Police Sgt. Andy Williams says the shooting happened around 11:45 a.m. near 15th and Missouri Avenues. When officers arrived on scene, they found a man with a life-threatening gun shot wound. The man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
The officers are on scene speaking with witnesses and are looking into what led up to the shooting. No details on a possible suspect have been released. An investigation is underway.