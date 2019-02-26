PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is in the hospital after being found shot several times in downtown Phoenix near a motel.
It happened near the Super 8 Motel near 11th Street and Van Buren Street around 10 p.m.
Police said they found the victim shot around four times close to the motel but not inside.
His condition is unknown.
Police said witnesses told them somebody in a white compact sedan was seen leaving the scene going east in an alley.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department or
