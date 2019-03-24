PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man was hospitalized after police said officers found him shot in south Phoenix on Sunday night.
Officers found the victim near 44th Street and Roeser Road around 9:30 p.m.
Police said the man had been shot in the back.
He was conscious and taken to the hospital and should survive, police said.
Police said there may have been a fight between the victim and somebody he knew while they were driving down Roeser. Officer said there might have also been a minor crash which caused the victim to smash into a tree close to where he was found.
Police aren't sure when the shooting happened; if it was while driving on Roeser or after the crash with the tree.
Roeser is restricted.
The investigation is ongoing.
