MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Police say they are investigating after a man was found dead at a Mesa Apartment complex.
[WATCH: Police investigate suspicious death in Mesa apartment complex]
Mesa Police Department spokeswoman, Brandi George, said police were called to the Tierra Antigua Apartments Saturday afternoon near University Drive and Sossaman Road after the report of a death in one of the apartment units.
George said they found a man dead in one of the apartments.
The victim was later identified as 36-year-old Robert Nuckoles. Police are investigating this case as a homicide.
Neighbors spent the afternoon trying to figure out what happened.
"Especially because there's a lot of kids, and there's a crime scene here," said Maricela Leathers, a fellow neighbor. "It's just not good."
Another neighbor expressed his utter shock.
"We live right above those people," said Matthew Smith. "We just see a big police car and other cars pull up. We're surprised. We're shocked just to even hear that."
Updates will be released as the investigation continues.
(2) comments
And something else on the east side!
What is this childish and pointless obsession with Valley geography lately?? I realize these comments are a complete waste of time, but that takes it to a new level of absurdity.
